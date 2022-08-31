Mumbai, August 31: In a shocking incident that took place in West Bengal, a 29-year-old man was arrested for raping a pregnant cow. According to reports, the alleged incident took place in the North Chandanpidi area of Namkhana block, South 24 Parganas district.

The accused, identified as Pradyut Bhuiya (29), was arrested after the owner of the pregnant cow filed a police complaint. In her complaint, Aarti Bhuiya said that Pradyut, who is her neighbour entered the cattle shed a few days ago. She further claimed that he "brutally raped" one of their cows that was pregnant. Maharashtra Bestiality Shocker: Bengal Monitor Lizard Gang-Raped in Sahydari Tiger Reserve, Four Arrested.

The cattle shed is located behind their house. The complainant also stated that the cow died due to excessive bleeding. After the alleged incident came to light, a case was filed against the accused under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, Pradyut was arrested and was produced before the Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Court, which sentenced him to 14 days of judicial custody. A resident of Chandanpidi village said that there were many allegations against Pradyut. The villager also said that the accused in the past has stolen goats, vehicles, and even vegetables from the fields.

