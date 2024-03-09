A tragic accident in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to three others when an auto rickshaw, moving at high speed, collided with a divider. The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Friday, March 8, was captured by a local CCTV camera. The footage, which has since been circulated online, shows the auto rickshaw hitting the divider at speed. A scooter narrowly avoided a collision with the auto rickshaw just moments before the crash. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed in Arakaloya Valley After Motorcycles Collide with Each Other.

Bhiwandi Road Accident Video

VIDEO | Two killed, three injured as auto rickshaw rams into divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wsRzYY6Mnx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

