Things are heating up inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house as the show has entered its final leg. After entertaining viewers for over three months, the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted reality show will culminate with a grand finale, reportedly on December 21, 2025. Weekend episodes of BB Telugu 9 are topping TRP charts, and social media is buzzing with discussions around who the winner will be. Here’s a look at the contestants who made it into the Top 5 after the latest episode. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Grand Finale of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Popular Reality Show To Take Place on December 21? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Ahead of the Big Night.

During last week's Ticket to Finale task, Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner after a very tough competition, securing a direct entry into BBT9. Emmanuel came second, while Thanuja chose to rely on audience votes instead of taking direct immunity, earning praise from viewers for making a bold move just before the finale.

During Sunday’s (December 14) episode of BBT9, Bharani Shankar, one of the favourites to win the show, was eliminated from the game, leaving everyone shocked. This was his second eviction this season. After his first eviction, he was brought back into the show through a re-entry twist on the recommendation of actor Naga Babu. According to a report by Asianet, Bharani received a paycheck of INR 45 lakh, just INR 5 lakh less than the grand finale winner’s prize, despite not securing a spot in the Top 5.

With Bharani’s exit, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has finally reached its Top 5, who will bring the curtain down on the show this weekend. The contestants heading to the finale are Emmanuel, Sanjana, Thanuja, Kalyan, and Pavan. Amid speculation about a possible extension, the makers have confirmed that BBT9 will conclude with a grand finale episode on December 21, 2025. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Emotional Family Week Brings Major Twist – Divya’s Eviction Cancelled by Emmanuel’s Power Decision.

This promises to be one of the most exciting finales of Bigg Boss Telugu, with the winner revealed only on the finale day. Stay tuned and keep cheering for your favourites!

