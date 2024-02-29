Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): The dismantling work of the Old Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Sion was postponed until further instructions in view of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, said the Central Railway authorities.

"Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Mumbai Police, Traffic Department and Central Railway, after discussions, have decided to postpone the work of dismantling of the existing ROB (for re-construction of a new ROB)at Sion, in view of the ongoing, approaching Maharashtra State Board, HSC & SSC examinations," said a statement issued by the Central Railway.

The date of commencing the work of dismantling the old ROB will be notified later, the statement added.

The bridge's demolition was scheduled to begin on February 27 after an initial postponement from January 20. The first postponement was due to the concerns of local residents regarding potential traffic disruptions.

According to authorities, the demolition process is expected to last six months, followed by an 18-month reconstruction period.

This initiative aims to create space for laying tracks for the fifth and sixth lines, improving the efficiency of mail and suburban train services with dedicated tracks, they said. (ANI)

