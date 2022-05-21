Bhopal, May 21: A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly, blackmailed, threatened and raped by a former friend in City’s Parwalia locality. A few days back, when the accused contacted the survivor’s husband and said something derogatory about the survivor, her husband broke relationship with her and asked her to leave his house.

During investigation it came to light that the accused was pressurising the woman to enter into a sexual relationship with him again. The accused is also married.

Investigating Officer SI BL Shakya said that the survivor stated in her complaint that the accused was her friend around seven years back. During that period he allegedly raped the survivor threatening to defame her, reported TOI.

Since then, he was repeatedly raping her but in April last year, the woman got married and requested him to stop harassing her.

The SI said that a few months back the accused met her and pressurised her to enter into a sexual relationship with him again. When she refused, he started blackmailing her that he would reveal her past to her husband.

The woman protested and requested the accused not to ruin her married life, but he contacted her husband. Acting on the complaint, a rape case was registered against the accused and efforts are underway to nab him.

