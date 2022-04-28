Surat, April 28: In yet another instance of sexual assault, a 19-year-old courier delivery boy was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl multiple times in the past four months. The accused, Bony Patel, a resident of Palanpur Gam, also recorded objectional videos of the victim in order to blackmail her.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim came in contact with the accused, and soon a friendship was developed between them. They started meeting privately and got involved physically as well. The accused raped the victim multiple times and recorded the videos which he used to threaten her. Mumbai Horror: HIV Positive Man Rapes 14-Year-Old Step Daughter in Shanty Near Bombay Hospital; Arrested.

Reportedly, the incident came to light when the accused uploaded one of the videos on social media that caught her family member's attention. After confronting the victim, she shared her ordeal with them. The family members immediately approached the police and registered a complaint. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

