Surat, May 20: In the wee hours of Friday, a seven-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her house, raped and sodomised, and then dumped in the Pandesara police station area of Surat city. The accused is absconding.

According to an official at the Pandesara police station, a family from Bapunagar area had approached the police on Friday morning complaining that their seven-year-old daughter has been raped. She was in trauma and was immediately rushed to a government hospital for treatment. The complainants were from Bihar. Haryana Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Raped by Neighbour in Gurugram; Accused Absconding

As per the complaint, last night, the parents were sleeping inside the house with their son, when their daughter slipped outside the house.

At around 2 a.m., the accused from an adjacent street kidnapped her and took her to his room where he violated her. The accused then locked his house and fled. When the girl returned home, her parents were shocked at seeing her physical condition.

Officials said that on inquiry, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents. The victim's father works in a factory in the Pandesara industrial unit. They have been living here for some years.

The police and forensic teams are collecting evidence from the crime scene. One of the investigators requesting anonymity said that the accused, who is in his early twenties and hails from Bihar, lives close to the victim's residence. He works in a factory in the Pandesara area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).