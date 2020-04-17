Bihar: 35-Year-Old Man Dies of Coronavirus in Patna, AIIMS Doctors Say Victim Had History of Tuberculosis

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna/Srinagar, April 17: A 35-year-old male who had tested positive for coronavirus, lost his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna on Friday. Doctors state the coronavirus victim had a history of tuberculosis and was suffering from fever when he was admitted in the hospital.

Informing about the latest update, AIIMS Patna official said, as quoted by news agancy ANI, "A 35-year-old male, who had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna today. He had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever at the time he was admitted to hospital." Telangana Man Dies of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, 65-Year-Old Was Resident of Nizamabad.

In a similar incident, a 75-year-old COVID-19 patient from Armpora Sopore in Baramulla died at JVC Hospital in Srinagar. Medical Superintendent of JVC Hospital said, "A 75-year-old #COVID19 patient from Armpora Sopore in Baramulla has died at JVC Hospital in Srinagar, taking the death toll due to the disease to five in Jammu & Kashmir."

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry informed that India's coronavirus tally jumped to 13,387 on Friday. Of these, 11,201 were active cases, 1,749 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The death toll, on the other hand, has also jumped to 437. Over the past 24 hours, 1007 positive cases and 23 deaths have been reported.