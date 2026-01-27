Patna, January 27: A double death mystery has rocked Gaya (Gaya Jee) in Bihar. A state of high alert has been declared at Magadh University and the surrounding Bodh Gaya area after the discovery of two unidentified bodies in separate incidents on Monday, January 26. The twin tragedies, occurring within 24 hours of each other, have sparked widespread panic among the student body and residents.

While one victim was found directly within the university campus under suspicious circumstances, the second body was recovered near a police checkpost in the main Bodh Gaya town, leading to intense police scrutiny of the region’s security. Bihar Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by 6 Men, Saves Herself Using Accused’s Mobile to Call Police.

Body Found Inside Magadh University Campus

The discovery at Magadh University has been particularly alarming for the academic community. The deceased, a man estimated to be approximately 55 years old, was found in a secluded area of the campus with visible signs of trauma. Local police, alongside a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, arrived at the scene to collect evidence after reports suggested the man had been strangled. The body has been sent to Magadh Medical College for a post-mortem examination to determine if the case is one of homicide.

The body found inside the Magadh University premises showed injuries to the head and eyes. Most notably, a jacket string was found tied around the victim's neck, leading investigators to prioritise a murder angle. Simultaneously, the body of another elderly man was found behind a police checkpost and near the gate of a local Buddhist monastery. Unlike the campus discovery, there were fewer immediate signs of violence at this site, but the identity of the deceased remains unknown. Bihar Shocker: Man Critical After Petrol Poured on His Private Parts in Police Custody in Samastipur, 3 Cops Suspended.

Gaya police have launched a multi-pronged investigation into both deaths, though they have not yet officially linked the two cases. Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Chauhan confirmed that the Magadh University police station is coordinating with neighboring units to cross-check missing person files. "The recovery of two bodies on the same day in such a small radius is a serious matter," a senior police official stated. "We are reviewing CCTV footage from the university’s main gates and the Bodh Gaya checkpost to track any suspicious vehicles or individuals who entered the campus perimeter in the early hours of Monday."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

