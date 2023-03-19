A bride in Bhojpur's Bihiya refused to marry due to a bridegroom's friend on Wednesday (March 15). The wedding was organised at Mela Road, Bihiya. The marriage rituals started at around 11 pm. It has been three days, and the groom is still trying to console the bride about the wedding, but she is persistent about her decision. But, why did she refuse the wedding?

The bridegroom's friend held the hand of his future sister-in-law, the bride. This created quite a ruckus. The situation escalated to a level that the bride and groom had a huge spat over it.

The bride shook her legs with the groom's friend, and the groom did not welcome it. The bride, on the other hand, did not like the behaviour of the groom. It created an Anarchic situation in the marriage. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Man Forgets to Attend His Own Wedding in Bhagalpur (Watch Video).

It all started after the garland ceremony when the bride was asked to dance with her in-laws, and the groom's friend entered the scene. People from both sides started making controversial statements, and a clash occurred, so much so that some women got injured. Bihiya police station chief Udaybhanu Singh reached the spot and tried to pacify the situation. Navi Mumbai: Old Video of Dogs Grand Luxurious Wedding Goes Viral, Groom Drives Kids Car, Bride in Palenque.

While the groom's family was from Delhi, the bride's family was from Bihiya Nagar in Bihar. Both sides tried to convince the bride at Dak Bungalow Chowk in Bihiya Nagar, but she was determined. Even the police failed to persuade the bride. Until Saturday, the wedding was stuck but not completely called off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2023 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).