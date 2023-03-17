In a bizarre incident reported from Bhagalpur in Bihar, a man consumed so much alcohol that he forgot to attend his own wedding. According to reports, the wedding procession was to go from Antichak of Kahalgaon to Sultanganj on Monday. But the groom had consumed so much alcohol, the night before his wedding that he forgot to attend his own wedding. Meanwhile, the bride’s family kept waiting for the groom to arrive who reached there the next day after he gained consciousness. However, the bride called off the wedding. Karnataka: Groom Cancels Wedding After Woman’s Face Gets Disfigured During Makeup, Beautician Detained For Questioning.

Wedding Called Off in Bhagalpur

