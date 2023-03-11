An old video of dogs getting married in a grand ceremony is going viral. The marriage took place in Navi Mumbai on January 24, 2023. The groom, Rio, was one year old then, and the bride, Ria, was just nine-months-old. As their owners, who live in the same locality, learnt about the love story cooking up between the two, they decided to get them hitched. While the groom drove the kids' electric car, the bride was welcomed in the palenque. They followed Hindu rituals for the ceremony. Netizens have mixed views about marriage. While some calls it cute, other calls it an unnecessary expense. Paw-Some Wedding! Tommy and Jaily Get hitched in UP's Aligarh (Watch Video).

Dog Marriage in Navi Mumbai

They Had An Indian Wedding For Their Dogs. 😭😭😭😭 Deo Aapne Vichaar... pic.twitter.com/BsxMpi1nmE — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) March 8, 2023

