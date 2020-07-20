Guwahati, July 20: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a dig at the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and said that the state is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19 as the state govt is not worried about the rising number of cases. "They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar", Yadav was quoted by ANI. The RJD leader went on to say that the number of infected patients given for Bihar by Centre and state are totally different. He added saying that most people are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 11 Lakh Mark With Highest Single-Day Spike of 40,425 Cases And 681 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Highlighting the situation of healthcare workers in the state, Yadav said the medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. "Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre&state. Ppl are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture", Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly, said.

Here's the tweet:

Different #COVID19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre&state. Ppl are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD https://t.co/HGO9jCLrzt — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Bihar is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases. Amid the rising cases in the state, a three-member team of the Union Health Ministry, led by Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, reached Patna on Sunday and reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state. The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar on Sunday mounted to 179 with two fresh fatalities, while 1,412 new cases pushed the state''s tally to 26,379. According to the health department bulletin, the recovery rate in Bihar has reached 62.91 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).