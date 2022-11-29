A video going viral on social media captures four girls thrashing one over a boyfriend issue in Bihar's Sonepur. The incident reportedly took place at a fair in Sonepur. As per the reports, the boy had come to the fair with his girlfriend. However, a ruckus ensured when the gang of girls spotted him with another girl. It is said that one of the girls in those four was also in a relationship with the boy. In the video, the girls can be seen attacking, and tearing her clothes during the fight. Viral Video: Girl Students Pull hair, Engage in Ugly Fight Inside College Premises in Nashik .

Girl Thrashed, Hair Pulled by Other Girls:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)