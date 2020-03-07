Bihar Road Accident: 11 Dead After Scorpio Car Rams Into Tractor on NH-28 in Muzaffarpur

Bihar Accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, March 7: In a horrific accident, at least 11 people have lost their lives after a car rammed into a tractor on NH-28 in Bihar. According to a tweet by ANI, as many as four people have been injured in the road accident. The accident took place after a collision between a Scorpio vehicle and a tractor on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Police said that the identities of the deceased are yet to be known. The people who have been injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. More details are awaited. Bihar Road Accident: 4 Killed, 13 Seriously Injured After Truck Collides With Auto Rickshaw in Patna.

Bihar: 11 dead, 4 injured in a collision between a Scorpio vehicle and a tractor on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur https://t.co/PQpPvK9s9u pic.twitter.com/ZHSzjbi9lu — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

In February, a similar tragic incident was reported from Bihar in which five people were killed and as many as 12 sustained injuries after a truck collided with a bus on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district.

A similar road incident was reported from Karnataka on Friday in which 13 people were killed when two sport utility vehicles (SUVs) they were travelling in collided on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-75). The deceased included four women and two children. The drivers of both the vehicles were among the dead.