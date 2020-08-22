Gaya, August 22: Four boys in Barachatti in Bihar’s Gaya district on Thursday were thrashed and tonsured by villagers for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. The villagers tied the four boys to a tree in front of their parents before proceeding with the torture. A video was also shot and then uploaded on social media, which went viral.

According to a report, published by the Hindustan Times, the four boys allegedly stole the phone from the house in Barachatti village. They were caught later for selling it at a local market. Ahead of being thrashed and tonsured, the villagers tied the hands of four boys and marched them on streets. The villagers also collected from each of the minor’s families. Bihar Shocker: 65-Year-Old Becomes 'Mom' 8 Times in 14 Months; 'Looks Like Scam', Says Muzaffarpur DM.

Commenting on the incident, Gaya’s senior police superintendent Rajiv Mishra said that the police has taken necessary action against the offenders. He also said that he has asked local station house officer Kumar Sourabh to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, SHO Kumar Sourabh said that nobody had given a complaint and they are bringing victims to the police station to probe the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).