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Patna, May 2: A shocking incident has emerged from Bihar’s Begusarai district, where unidentified criminals allegedly murdered a young man and dumped his body in a roadside ditch, triggering panic and outrage in the area. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Arvind Mahto, son of Pawan Mahto and a resident of Kumbhi village under Cheria Bariarpur police station limits. The incident took place near Masuraj village under Bariarpur East Panchayat in the Khodawandpur police station area.

On Saturday morning, locals passing near the Panchayat Bhawan noticed a body lying in a ditch alongside a motorcycle. Within minutes, a crowd gathered at the scene, and police were alerted. A blue Apache motorcycle was recovered near the body, while a visible injury near the victim’s head raised suspicions of foul play. According to family members, Arvind Mahto had left home around 8 p.m. on Friday to drop his friend Bablu at his in-laws’ house in Shahpur (Bhoja village). Bhagalpur Shocker: Newlywed Found Hanging 15 Days After Wedding in Bihar; Family Alleges Dowry Murder.

It is suspected that he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home later that night. Preliminary findings suggest that the murder may have occurred elsewhere, with the body later dumped at the roadside location to mislead investigators. Following the incident, senior officials, including the DSP of Manjhaul, along with police teams from Khodawandpur, Manjhaul, and Chhaurahi police stations, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called in to collect evidence and examine the scene.

Police have stated that all possible angles are being explored and assured that the case will be solved soon. Investigators are analysing call detail records and the last known movements of the deceased, while questioning individuals who were in contact with him. The news of Arvind Mahto’s death plunged his native village, Kumbhi, into mourning. He is survived by his wife, a two-and-a-half-year-old son, and an eight-month-old daughter. Nalanda Shocker: Man Shot Dead 6 Days After Wedding in Bihar; Fishing Dispute Suspected.

Being the only son of his family, his death has deeply affected the entire village. Grieving family members and locals have demanded swift action and the immediate arrest of the culprits. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with residents calling for stricter law enforcement measures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).