Chandigarh, January 5: After the death of over 4 lakh birds in Asia's biggest polutary belt in Haryana's Panchkula district in past 10 days, the state Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department on Tuesday said there are no confirmed reports of avian influenza for their death.

An official spokesperson said samples were collected and sent to Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar from where report is still awaited. A team from the laboratory has reached Barwala area for re-sampling of birds. Among the suspected diseases can also be ranikhet or infectious laryngeo-trachitis. Bird Flu in India: All You Need To Know About H5N1 and H5N8, the Avian Flu That Has Killed Many Birds in Several States.

The spokesperson said there are 77,87,450 birds in poultry farms in Panchkula district and the mortality of birds was 409,970.

He said even though the mortality in poultry was higher as compared to the previous months, till date no evidence indicated that any person got infected following the consumption of poultry or poultry products.

