New Delhi, January 5: Bird flu scare has gripped several states in India including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh with the recent deaths of birds reported in the last few days. A high alert has been sounded across these states after bird flu, also known as Avian Influenza, was confirmed in bird samples of several birds. Bird flu, also called avian influenza (H5N1), is a viral disease which is contagious. It can spread from one bird to other birds and animals. As Avian influenza is quite contagious, it needs to be identified as early as possible to stop its spread to other birds.

Reports inform that some strains of bird flu can be dangerous. Amid the COVID-19, the H5N1 virus that has been currently detected among bird population in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh can be transmitted to human bird and the spread can turn fatal. Bird Flu Confirmed in Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh, Check Details.

Bird Flu in Rajasthan

Bird Flu has plagued parts of Rajasthan. In the last one week, a total of 522 birds have died in Rajasthan, out of which 471 were crows, while others include heron and baya weaver. Moreover, 140 more crows have died in six districts of Rajasthan. On December 27, around 100 crows were found dead in a local temple situated in Jhalawar. A high alert has been sounded across the desert state after Avian Influenza was confirmed in the samples of around 100 crows that were found dead in Jhalawar.

In the wake of the bird flu deaths, all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and other forest areas have been asked to take special precautions after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases confirmed bird flu in the samples tested so far.

Bird Flu in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, as many as 2,401 migratory water birds have died due to avian influenza (H5N1). Almost half of the dead birds are endangered bar-headed goose visiting the Pong wetlands, Himachal Pradesh wildlife authorities said. The dead included a little white-fronted goose that was visiting the Pong wetlands alone for the past three years. The authorities sounded an alert by banning all the human activities within 10-km radius of the Pong wetlands in Kangra district. The bird flu scare has also forced the district administration in Kangra to ban the sale and purchase of chicken and other poultry items in several areas.

Bird Flu in Madhya Pradesh

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has also reported death of crows and the emergence of bird flu has alarmed the city. As a precautionary measure, the veterinarians have started conducting investigations in poultry farms. Reports inform that bird flu virus has been detected in around 150 crows whose carcasses were found in the city. Speaking to ANI, Dr Amit Malakar from the state health department said, "The infection found in the crows is of H5N8. Human transmission of this virus has not been reported".

Bird Flu in Kerala:

The Kerala government on Tuesday declared bird flu as state-specific disaster. A high alert has been issued across the state after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in some ducks. Soon after, the State Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K Raju had ordered culling of 50,000 ducks in both Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, to curb the spread of the infection.

Bird Flu Scare in Gujarat:

An alert has been sounded in Gujarat's Junagarh after carcass of 53 birds were found in the district. The authorities suspect that the reason of the deaths of these birds is likely due to bird flu. Reports inform that as many as 53 dead bodies of birds were found in Batwa area of Manavdar tehsil in Junagarh district.

Birds are easily affected with H5N1, as is the most common form of flu reported in birds. It’s deadly to the birds and can easily affect humans and other animals that come in contact with a carrier. According to the World Health Organization, H5N1 was first discovered in humans in 1997 and has killed nearly 60 percent. The Avian Influenza occurs naturally in wild waterfowl, however, it can spread easily to domestic poultry. The disease is transmitted to humans through contact with infected bird feces, nasal secretions, or secretions from the mouth or eyes.

