New Delhi, January 6: Amid the sporadic rise in the Avian Influenza cases, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday said that there is no treatment for A1 influenza and said that the States have been told to exercise preventive measures to curb the spread. According to a tweet by ANI, Balyan said that the government received reports of A1 influenza from five states in the country. These states include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Giving details about the extent of infection, the Minister said that in Haryana, the A1 influenza has been transmitted to poultry as well otherwise the virus is found in wild and migratory birds. Bird Flu Outbreak: What Is H5N1? Know the Symptoms, Precautionary Measures & Treatment Methods for Avian Influenza.

Balyan further informed that the A1 influenza can be transmitted to humans but so far no such case has been reported in India. "There is no treatment for it, all state governments are told to exercise preventive measures including restriction of movement of birds & proper disposal of birds", he said. Bird Flu in India: All You Need To Know About H5N1 and H5N8, the Avian Flu That Has Killed Many Birds in Several States.

Here are the tweets:

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that bird flu has not been detected in any poultry farm in the affected area. "We will temporarily restrict trafficking of poultry from Kerala and other affected states. We are keeping a watch on the situation", he said. The Chief Minister had chaired a high-level meeting to review the bird flu situation in the state and issued instructions to monitor the entire situation at a district level. Moreover, random checks on birds at poultry farms will be done across districts to detect virus.

In Kerala, M Anjana, DC, Kottayam, Kerala, said that bird flu has been detected in the ducklings of one of the farmers in the Neendoor panchayat. "All 10,000 birds in the area will be culled. The process to test humans to detect symptoms in them has also been started", he said.

In India, several states have been witnessing a sudden rise in the deaths of birds. Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have reported close to 25,000 deaths majorly of ducks, crows and migratory birds. The bird flu can spread to human beings and turn fatal. The avian influenza, also known as H5N5, is a strain of the virus which is considered more dangerous was earlier identified in state in 2014.

