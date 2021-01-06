Bird flu cases after several sudden bird deaths are being reported in different parts of the country. And as the risk of bird flu infection to human increases amid coronavirus pandemic, nearly four lakh chickens have died in Haryana within a month. At the same time, 53 migrant birds were found dead in Junagadh, Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh’s Pong Dam Lake, around 1,800 migratory birds have been found dead. At the same time, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir have also seen increased cases. At the same time, after about 1700 ducks in Kerala, Indore, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, now 400 crows have died due to bird flu in Agar. Experts on Bird Flu Rise in India: Don't Panic, Avoid Undercooked Meat & Eggs.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu, also known as H5N1 & avian influenza is a kind of viral infection, which can happen from birds to humans. It can also be fatal if timely treatment is not received. Its most common form is called H5N1 avian influenza and it is highly contagious. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first cases of avian influenza were seen in 1997. About 60 percent of the people who got infected lost their lives.

Can it be Transmitted to Humans?

The avian influenza virus H5N1 is considered the biggest cause of bird flu. This virus is dangerous for humans as well. Its symptoms are common in humans with problems like cold, cold, shortness of breath and frequent vomiting.

H5N1 is the most dangerous of the 5 viruses

There are five varieties of bird flu. These are H7N3, H7N7, H7H9, H9N2 and H5N1. H5N1 is the most dangerous virus and the strains keep changing every time. They have two properties. These include antigenic shifts and antigenic defences.

Symptoms of bird flu

The symptoms of bird flu are also similar to the common flu for example:

Cough

Running nose

Headache

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Diarrhoea

Feeling of nausea

Pain in the lower abdomen

Breathlessness, pneumonia

Conjunctivitis

Bird flu Precautionary Measures

Stay away from infected birds

Stay away from dead birds.

Avoid eating eggs and meat temporarily.

Maintain cleanliness. Avoid area with infection.

Wear a mask

Bird Flu Treatment

Bird flu is normally treated with the antiviral drugs oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Ralenza). A healthy diet should be taken which contains maximum liquid foods. To prevent bird flu from spreading to other people, the patient should be kept in isolation.

It is important to be extra careful because this outbreak has taken place amid the already prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Wear masks at all time and stay at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).