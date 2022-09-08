Amritsar, September 8: Two WhatsApp posts featuring Pakistan flag and bomb hoax scripted in both English and Urdu by three Class 9 students of private DAV Public School triggered scare following which the security beefed up in this Punjab city. The students were later detained.

One post threatened a bomb blast and another firing on the school and they were widely shared on WhatsApp on Wednesday. Acting swiftly on the complaint of the principal, the security was stepped up at the school by deploying commandos and sniffer dogs.

During the probe, the police found it an act of mischief by three students of the school. Sensing the treat serious, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to instruct anti-sabotage teams to comb school premises. Security Increased Outside DAV Amritsar After Principal Receives Hoax Bomb Threat.

"Similarly, principal of 'another' famed school received a serious threat panicking residents. I suggest CMO Punjab to instruct anti-sabotage teams to comb school premises and direct police and intelligence agencies to explain this lapse in the security and safety of the public," he tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).