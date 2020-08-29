Samba, August 29: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detected a tunnel along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. BSF IG NS Jamwal told news agency ANI that the tunnel starts from in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba. The tunnel is approximately 20 feet long and three to four feet in diameter in the Indian Territory near border fencing. Jammu and Kashmir: Ex-Pakistan Soldier Arrested Near International Border in Samba Sector.

According to the BSF, Pakistan made sandbags with Shakargarh and Karachi written were found at the tunnel's mouth to hide it. The place of opening of the tunnel is around 170 meters from the International Border (IB) towards the Indian side. Punjab: Five Intruders, Trying to Infiltrate From Pakistan, Shot Dead by BSF.

Images of The The Tunnel:

A tunnel has been found in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir by Border Security Force (BSF). The tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba, according to Jammu BSF IG NS Jamwal. pic.twitter.com/qJJIH2atYd — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Jamwal said, "The sandbags have proper markings of Pakistan, which clearly shows that it was dug with proper planning and engineering efforts. Without the concurrence and approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies, such a big tunnel cannot be built."

BSF IG's statement:

The sandbags have proper markings of Pakistan, which clearly shows that it was dug with proper planning & engineering efforts. Without the concurrence & approval of Pakistani Rangers & other agencies, such a big tunnel cannot be built: Jammu BSF IG NS Jamwal https://t.co/Vq2UUqqLa8 pic.twitter.com/NVNf2i4JmO — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana also directed his frontier commanders to ensure that the anti-infiltration grid is intact and there are no gaps along this front. According to reports, Indian security forces have detected around seven tunnels along the India-Pakistan border since 2012.

