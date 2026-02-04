Guwahati, February 4: In a harrowing discovery in Guwahati’s Panjabari area in Assam, police and child welfare officials rescued a 13-year-old girl who had allegedly been subjected to years of domestic servitude and physical abuse. During a coordinated raid on Sunday night, February 1, the minor was found hidden inside the storage compartment of a bed box, an apparent attempt by the employers to conceal her from authorities. The rescue has led to the arrest of three individuals, including the primary house owner and two family members.

The victim, who hails from the Hailakandi district, had reportedly been working at the residence since the age of seven. Preliminary investigations suggest the child was subjected to systematic physical violence and deprived of basic nutrition and education for over six years. Acting on a specific tip-off regarding the illegal employment and mistreatment of a minor, the Dispur Police, supported by child rights activists, moved in to secure the premises and provide immediate medical assistance to the girl. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The Rescue Operation and Discovery

The rescue operation took place at the residence of Baharul Haque Laskar in Panjabari. Initially, the occupants of the house denied the presence of any minor. However, a thorough search of the property led officers to a bedroom where the 13-year-old was found cramped inside a wooden bed box.

Police officials noted that the girl bore visible marks of physical trauma. She was immediately moved to a shelter home after a preliminary medical examination, where she is currently receiving counseling and medical care.

Following the rescue, the Dispur Police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The primary accused, Baharul Haque Laskar, along with Amrin Akhtar Laskar and Arina Laskar Khatoon, were taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities are investigating whether the minor was brought to the city through a human trafficking network. The police are also looking into how the child was kept in domestic labor for six years without local detection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Assam BJP Co-Convener Ron Bikash Gaurav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

