Lucknow, December 6: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are major contributors to health challenges in the military, and highlighted the huge challenge India faces as the world capital of diabetes and chronic heart diseases with a population of 142 crore.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 2024 Fellowship Convocation of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) here, Singh discussed the healthcare needs of the armed forces, emphasising the importance of maintaining the health of soldiers, who are exposed to extreme conditions. India’s Defence Exports To Touch INR 50,000 Crore in 2029–30, Says Rajnath Singh.

"The prime area of concern is the health of our forces which needs to be reviewed from time to time. Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are seen as major contributors," he said, adding that the government is committed to addressing these issues through increased funding and healthcare support for the forces.

The event, which marked a milestone for the cardiology community, brought together experts and professionals committed to advancing cardiovascular health in India. According to a statement, Singh stressed the rising prevalence of CVDs(Cardiovascular Diseases) globally and in India, where such diseases remain the leading cause of mortality, with nearly three crore patients suffering from coronary artery disease. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches ‘Dare To Dream 5.0’ Initiative at DRDO Event.

Singh underscored the alarming trend that CVDs in India occur almost a decade earlier than in western populations, particularly in urban areas, where lifestyle changes and stress levels contribute significantly to the health crisis. Addressing the challenges facing India's healthcare system, Singh emphasised the importance of preventive cardiology and expanding access to care, especially in rural areas, "as the country has a very strange double distinction of not only being the diabetes capital of the world but also, the chronic heart disease capital of the world".

The member of Parliament from Lucknow acknowledged the shortage of cardiologists, with a ratio of only one cardiologist per one-lakh population, and called for greater focus on preventive measures, including lifestyle changes, early detection and public awareness campaigns.

Singh also touched upon the government's efforts to combat CVDs and related health issues through various initiatives, such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke. He highlighted the critical role of CSI and medical professionals in shaping healthcare policies and providing valuable inputs to enhance public welfare. The event also marked the first CSI conference held in Lucknow and Singh expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the organising committee.