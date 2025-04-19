Kolkata, April 19: National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday after he complained of breathing difficulty and mild chest pain. Hospital sources confirmed that Mukherji, known for his acclaimed storytelling, was brought in around 12:30 am. Initial medical tests were conducted overnight, and further reports are awaited. His condition is currently reported to be stable.

The health scare occurred during the successful theatrical run of his latest release, Killbill Society, a romantic satire and spiritual sequel to his 2012 cult classic Hemlock Society. The film, released on April 10, features Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee in lead roles. Director Srijit Mukherji Talks About Box Office Success, Says ‘Every Films Has Its Own Audience, Not Necessarily Found in Theatres’.

Mukherji had been scheduled to visit theatres over the weekend for audience interactions, but those plans have been cancelled following his hospitalisation. Bengali Film Industry Directors Announce Indefinite Strike, Cease Work in Support of Filmmaker Rahool Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for his next directorial project, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, which is slated to go on floors in June. The period drama will portray the life of Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, played by Dibyajyoti Dutta. Subhashree Ganguly will be seen as the legendary Nati Binodini, while Indraneil Sengupta and Ishaa Saha have also been cast in key roles.

Fans and members of the Bengali film industry have extended their well wishes, hoping for Mukherji’s speedy recovery.

