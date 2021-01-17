New Delhi, January 17: The CBI has nabbed a senior railway engineering service officer of 1985 batch along with two others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 crore, sources said on Sunday.

A CBI source told IANS, "The arrested railway officer has been identified as Mahendra Singh Chauhan and the amount has been recovered." CBI Arrests DRI ADG Chander Shekhar in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Case.

The source said that Chauhan allegedly demanded the bribe to favour a private company connected to the North East Frontier Railway which is headquartered at Malegaon in Assam. He said that CBI carried out searches at 20 places in Assam, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim at premises linked to the accused.

