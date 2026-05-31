CBSE Responds to OnMark Security Flaws, Says Vulnerabilities Have Been Contained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that vulnerabilities identified in the OnMark portal operated by its service provider have been contained, following public concerns over potential security weaknesses in the system. The board said cybersecurity experts from government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been working to strengthen the platform's security architecture and enhance its safeguards.

The statement comes after reports that a teenager and cybersecurity researcher had flagged alleged vulnerabilities in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, raising questions about the security of CBSE's digital evaluation infrastructure. The allegations sparked discussion online and prompted scrutiny of the systems used in the examination and assessment process. CBSE Postpones Class 12 Re-Evaluation, Verification Portal Launch to June 1 Amid Technical Improvements.

CBSE Responds to OnMark Security Flaws

We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 31, 2026

CBSE Deploys Cybersecurity Experts

In a statement posted on X, CBSE said it had been actively monitoring the vulnerabilities reported in the public domain and had taken immediate steps to address them. "We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well..." CBSE said.

The board added that specialists from multiple government agencies and IITs had been involved in reviewing the platform and strengthening its security framework. Supreme Court Seeks Centre, CBSE and NCERT Response on Plea Challenging 3-Language Mandate for Class 9 Students.

Vulnerabilities 'Contained', Further Checks Underway

Providing an update on the situation, CBSE said the identified weaknesses had been addressed and additional reviews were continuing. "The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out," CBSE said in its post.

The board also thanked alert citizens and ethical hackers who brought the issues to its attention, describing their efforts as valuable in improving system security. CBSE reiterated its earlier clarification that the portal referenced in online discussions was not the live evaluation system used for marking answer sheets.

The board maintained that there had been no compromise of student records, examination marks or evaluation data. Officials said there was no breach of the operational examination platform and that the reported concerns were related to a separate portal operated by a service provider.

According to CBSE, cybersecurity teams are continuing to assess the system and eliminate any remaining vulnerabilities. The board said it has directly contacted some of the ethical hackers who flagged the issues and has encouraged others with relevant information to reach out to its security team.

The move is aimed at ensuring that any potential weaknesses are identified and addressed before they can be exploited. The incident comes at a time when educational institutions are increasingly relying on digital platforms for examinations, evaluations and academic administration.

As schools, universities and examination boards expand their digital infrastructure, cybersecurity has become a critical concern, particularly for systems that handle sensitive student and academic data.

The latest developments have renewed attention on the importance of regular security audits, vulnerability testing and rapid response mechanisms to protect educational technology platforms from cyber threats.

For now, CBSE says the identified vulnerabilities have been contained and that efforts are ongoing to further strengthen the security of the OnMark portal and related systems.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of CBSE HQ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).