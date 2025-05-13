New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Girls outshined boys in CBSE class 12 board exams with over five percentage points, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Tuesday.

This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

Also Read | Mumbai Tragedy: Police Constable on His Way To Visit Family in Solapur Dragged to Death After Falling Between Train and Platform at CSMT.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Also Read | Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: 15 Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Punjab's Majitha Area; Main Accused Prabhjit Singh Arrested (Watch Videos).

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment.

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)