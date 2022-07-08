Chandigarh, July 8: A student was killed and 14 others were injured when a 250-year-old peepul tree fell on them at the all-girls Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 here.

The about 70-feet tall tree uprooted naturally and fell on the students when they were playing under it.

Condition of a student and a woman conductor was stated to be critical.

The heritage tree was protected by the administration of the Union Territory.

Expressing grief over the incident, local Member of Parliament Kirron Kher tweeted by saying, "A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Covent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Chandigarh has been experiencing moderate to heavy rains in the past one week.

