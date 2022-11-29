Chennai, November 29: In a shocking incident, a man was thrashed by other passengers for harassing a woman on a suburban local train. Reportedly, the incident took place on Monday evening and the man was in an inebriated state when he boarded the train. After restraining him, passengers handed the drunk man over to the police. Video: Two Men Harass, Forcibly Cut Transgender Woman’s Hair in Tamil Nadu, Police Launch Probe.

As per the report published in India Today, the man boarded the suburban train from Chennai Central station at 6.30 pm on Monday. Soon, the man started harassing a woman passenger. Moments later, the drunk man tried to hug the woman forcibly. The other passengers were shocked by this and they intervened to stop him. However, the situation escalated further and that is when a few passengers lost their temper and started assaulting him. Reportedly, the angry mob began kicking and slapping the drunk man before restraining him. Haryana Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking, Sending Obscene Messages to Over 200 Women.

The man was later handed over to the police at the next railway station. The drunk man was later identified as a North Indian. According to the police officials, the man was unable to speak properly since he was still under the influence of alcohol. Police added that the man enacted inappropriate, pornographic moves when he was being video recorded by the cops.

