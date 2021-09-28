Chennai, September 28: A pregnant woman died in a government hospital in Chennai earlier this week after she consumed some pills to abort her fetus. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Kumari Kanjaka, a native of Odisha. She lived at a rented house in Thanthai Periyar Nagar with her husband Pratap Ulaka and niece Geetha Kanjaka. It is suspected that Kumari tried to abort her fetus fearing complications during pregnancy. Chennai Shocker: 59-Year-Old Woman Beheaded To Take Revenge of 2012 Murder of Dalit Leader Pasupathi Pandian, Head Placed at His Home in Dindigul.

On September 25, Kumari was referred to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital when she complained of severe stomach pain. "She was critical when she came here. Tests showed perforations and infections in her womb. We told the family that the uterus has to be removed," a senior doctor was quoted by Times of India as saying. "We attempted a hysterectomy but she did not recover from the surgery. We lost her within six hours of admission," he added. Nagpur Horror: Woman Raped, Forced to Perform Self-Abortion at Home; Lover Arrested.

According to the report, doctors said they were told by Kumari's family that she had taken some medication to abort her fetus. In a complaint to the police, her niece Geetha Kanjaka said her aunt took some medication for aborting the child fearing complications during pregnancy. The police also learned That Kumari and Geetha had gone to their hometown in Odisha where one of her relatives died during labour on September 14.

After their return on September 20, Kumari had fallen in her bathroom and suffered injuries. Her husband had taken her to a hospital and she was discharged after treatment. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 (III) (suspicious death) of CrPC. They are waiting for autopsy report to ascertain the exact case of her death.

