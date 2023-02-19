Chennai, February 19: A court here handed a lesser jail term to a man who killed his wife for allegedly pushing him aside and denying to have sex with him. The Chennai Court termed the incident as an act of “grave and sudden" provocation. The woman allegedly said that she would sleep only with a man with whom she had been having an extra-marital affair, reported Times of India.

The incident took place on the night of August 2, 2018, in Anna Nagar. After the sudden provocation, the man, identified as Srinivasan, stabbed the woman to death and sprayed mosquito repellant on her body. He later went to sleep with his son. The case was registered by the woman's mother and the man was arrested. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Denied Sex Twice in One Night, Man Strangles Wife To Death, Dumps Body in Polythene Bag in Amroha.

A judge in Mahila Court, giving the judgment, said “The accused stabbed the deceased on account of the grave and sudden provocation caused by her by pushing him down and refusing to cooperate for having sexual intercourse and asserting that she will only do so with the other man and this is sufficient to give grave and sudden provocation." Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help After He Forces Her to Take Up Sex Work, Dumps Body Near Nice Road.

The accused was found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced under section 304 (Part 1) of the Indian Penal Court (IPC). The accused has been given a 10- year jail time along with a fine of Rs 5,000. The accused’s 12-year-old son, who was 8 at the time of incident was also taken into consideration while making a decision.

