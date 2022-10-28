Chennai, October 28: By a quirk of fate, a 70-year-old daily-wage labourer who was on his way to 'sacrifice' a rooster to ward off evil spirits from a newly-built home fell to death from the third floor of the building along with the rooster. The rooster survived landing safely on the man’s body without any injuries.

Police said Rajendran, a dailywage labourer who doubled up as a pujari, stepped into an open lift shaft on the third floor of the underconstruction building in Pallavaram early on Thursday when evil and the rooster got the better of him.

According to TOI, Rajendran had been hired by T Lokesh, 48, to perform the ritual at his new three-storey house at Pozhichalur near Pallavaram before the house warming ceremony on Friday. PT Usha School of Athletics Woman Assistant Coach Dies by Suicide, Found Hanging in Room in Kerala

Rajendran arrived at the house around 4.30am on Thursday. The man then took the stairs to the top floor of the building alone. When he did not return, Lokesh went looking for him. Chennai: Techie Dies After Getting Electrocuted by Touching Lamppost While Crossing Road Median in Pallikaranai

Police said that “A few minutes later, Rajendiran stepped into the open lift shaft and came crashing to the ground. The rooster that was struggling to fly landed on him.”. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police suspect Rajendran slipped and fell into the pit. Rajendiran did not have any contact with his family for the past several years and police were not able to identify his native place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).