New Delhi, November 25: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government orchestrated a "riot" in Sambhal and demanded that police as well as those from the administration responsible for the deaths be suspended and murder cases be filed against them.

Yadav's comments came after police filed seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque and named SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused. Four people have been killed so far. Inspired by Film 'The Sabarmati Report': Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Stone Pelting to Distract from By-Election 'Misdeeds'.

According to Yadav, the Yogi Adityanath-led government indulged in malpractice in the bypolls, looted votes and engineered trouble in Sambhal to hide it, Yadav said.

"Some people say that after watching 'The Sabarmati Report' movie, some BJP leaders thought that they also want to become a big leader and have gotten this done (in Sambhal)," he said referring to the movie based on the Godhra incident. He was speaking to reporters after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with MPs of his party.

"The incident that has happened is unfortunate. When our MP Zia-ur-Rehman was not even in Sambhal why has an FIR been filed against him." Three of the four killed in Sunday's violence were identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, all aged about 25. Sambhal Violence: Death Toll in Clashes Over ASI Survey of Shahi Jama Masjid Rises to 4, Confirm UP Police.

"...It is sad that such young people have lost their lives. Information was being hidden... then I had said Naeem had lost his life due to shooting by the police. You have all the videos. This riot has been orchestrated by the government," the SP chief said. He said the court gave orders for the survey without listening to the other side.

"The officials without reading the order reached there for the survey. Masjid's committee, ulemas, peoples representatives, all cooperated. The survey was completed that day...who gave the orders for a second survey. The masjid committee and other again cooperated. When people gathered outside the mosque and asked why the survey was needed, the circle officer abused them," Yadav claimed.

"Some people pelted stones, to which police opened fire... Those responsible for vitiating Sambhal's environment and filing this petition along with the police and administration be held responsible, they should be suspended and murder cases be filed so that people can get justice," Yadav said. He said the BJP should be asked whether it allowed fair polls in UP.

"Muslims were stopped from voting. When we complained to the Election Commission, just as an eyewash they took action against a few officials. They should be asked why action was taken. Our MP was in Bengaluru." The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil and the district administration has declared a holiday in all schools for Monday.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid clashed with police. A fourth injured person died on Monday.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site. District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.