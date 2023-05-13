The state election commission of Uttar Pradesh will declare the results of the Chhanbey By-Election 2023 today, May 13. The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls is underway. As per initial trends, Samajwadi Party is leading the Chhanbey constituency with a margin of 1,899 votes. The Chhanbey constituency is witnessing a two-way battle between Samajwadi Party's Kirti Kol and Apna Dal’s Rinki Kol, who is the wife of Rahul Prakash Kol, former MLA who died in February. Suar By-Election Result 2023 Latest News Update: Apna Dal's Shafeek Ahmed Ansari Leading Over Samajwadi Party's Anuradha Chauhan in UP Bypoll.

Samajwadi Party Leading in Chhanbey Bypoll

In UP Assembly bypolls: Samajwadi Party leading in Chhanbey with a margin of 1899 votes. Apna Dal (S) leading in Suar with a margin of 2599 votes. @IndianExpress — Lalmani Verma (@LalmaniVerma838) May 13, 2023

