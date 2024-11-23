Lucknow, November 23: The Samajwadi Party on Saturday retained the Sishamau assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh with its candidate Naseem Solanki defeating her nearest rival by 8,564 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Solanki secured 69,714 votes while the BJP's Suresh Awasthi got 61,150 and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Virendra Kumar 1,410.

Solanki's husband Irfan Solanki had won the seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

The bypoll, which was held on Wednesday, was necessitated by Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly following his conviction in a criminal case.