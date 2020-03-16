Chhattisgarh: Huge Cache of Explosives Including Six Pressure Cooker Bombs Detected & Destroyed in Bastar by CRPF, State Police

CRPF personnel recovred 13 bombs in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bastar, March 16: In a major breakthrough, 195 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Monday unearthed 13 bombs in Ghotia in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. The bombs which were discovered, include six pressure cooker IEDs, three arrow bombs, one pipe bomb, one desi mortar bomb and two petrol bombs. Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals Involved in Killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandvi Gunned Down in Dantewada Encounter.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) 195 battalion CRPF and Jagdalpur Police destroyed the explosive materials. Earlier in the day, two Naxals were also arrested following an exchange of fire with the DRG in Barsur area of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. According to reports, nine arrow bombs, two IEDs, two pipe bombs were also recovered from them. Naxals Kill Village Sarpanch in Dantewad District, Second Killing Within a Week.

The huge cache of explosives was recovered days after three Naxals including a woman surrendered before police and CRPF officials in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The surrendered Naxals expressed disappointment with top Naxal commanders. One of the surrendered Naxal had said, "We have decided to leave the Naxal outfit. We were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology. We are impressed with the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government." The security forces have launched a massive campaign in the state against Naxals.