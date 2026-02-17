Mumbai, February 17: A 48-year-old businessman, identified as Amrit Bajaj, died of a sudden heart attack while playing badminton at a sports complex in Raipur on Monday morning, February 16. CCTV video of the incident, which has since surfaced online, shows Bajaj engaged in a routine doubles match when he suddenly collapsed shortly after hitting a shot. Despite the immediate efforts of his fellow players to revive him, Bajaj was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

A resident of the Eidgah Bhata area, Bajaj was a well-known hardware businessman in the city. He was a regular at the badminton court, often using the sport as a primary way to manage his fitness and a pre-existing diabetic condition. Friends and family members described him as a sports enthusiast who followed a strict daily routine that included both badminton and cricket. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Ratnagiri: Local Cricketer Collapses on Pitch During Live Match, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Video Surfaces.

Businessman Dies of Heart Attack on Badminton Court in Raipur

The incident occurred during Bajaj's usual morning session. The viral CCTV footage depicts him playing actively on the court; moments after executing a return shot, he appeared to lose his balance and fell face-first onto the wooden floor. His teammates initially rushed to his side, believing he had suffered a simple fall or a slip.

When Bajaj failed to regain consciousness, his friends attempted on-spot resuscitation and immediately transported him to a nearby private medical facility. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest, likely leaving no window for medical intervention. His funeral was held on the afternoon of February 17 at the Marwari Muktidham in Raipur. Sudden Death Rocks Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies of Heart Attack During Niece’s Wedding in Jhansi, Shocking Video Surfaces.

This tragedy follows a concerning trend of sudden cardiac deaths among physically active individuals in India. Medical experts note that while regular exercise is beneficial, underlying conditions, sometimes exacerbated by high-intensity sports, can trigger sudden events. Bajaj was known to be a diabetic, a factor that can often contribute to "silent" heart conditions if not monitored alongside rigorous physical exertion.

In recent months, similar incidents have been reported across urban centers like Hyderabad and Indore, where young and middle-aged individuals have collapsed in gyms or on sports courts. These events have sparked renewed calls for the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all public sports venues and the mandatory training of staff and regular players in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

