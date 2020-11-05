Chhattisgarh, November 5: A wave of joy and enthusiasm strikes the rural areas of Chhattisgarh, especially the agrarian sector with the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, launched by the Chhattisgarh Government, to boost the rural economy. Within a few months of its launch, it has proved to be a boon for the entire state's economy.

The scheme has strengthened and uplifted the rural livelihood from its core. Chhattisgarh has bagged the first position nationwide, along with Andhra Pradesh, by collecting 26% more GST in this year's month of October, when compared with the same month last year, amid the economic slowdown caused due to Covid-19 crisis.

Chief Minister Mr.Bhupesh Baghel led state government, launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, on 21st May on the martyrdom day of the Late Prime Minister Mr.Rajiv Gandhi. The scheme had derived its initial vision and essence with Mr.Rahul Gandhi's Promise of Nyay in his manifesto. It was further decided that to make the rural economy self-sufficient and self-reliant, direct money needs to be transferred into the farmer's bank accounts and not mere loans can solve the existing issues, which are making them weaker day by day. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Narva Development Program to New Heights; Bilaspur and Surajpur Districts to Receive National Water Award by Central Govt.

The state government decided to inject an amount of 5750 Crore Rs directly into the bank accounts of 19 lakh farmers under four instalments, out of which three instalments have been cleared by now, amounting to 4500 Crore Rs.

On the auspicious occasion of the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day on the 1st of November 2020, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel credited an online transfer of Rs.1500 crore into the farmers' bank accounts as the third instalment.

The first instalment of 1500 crore rupees was released on 21st May, when the scheme was launched. The second instalment amounting to 1500 Crore Rs was credited on 20th August, on the birth anniversary of the Late Prime Minister Mr. Rajiv Gandhi. Thus, a total transfer of 4500 crore Rs has been successfully credited into the farmers' accounts so far.

9 lakh 55 thousand 531 marginal farmers, 5 lakh 61 thousand 523 small scale farmers, 3 lakh 21 thousand 538 large scale farmers have been benefitted by this scheme. Additional assistance is being provided to farmers producing paddy, maize and sugarcane. The scheme is being carried out since Kharif 2019, and in the upcoming time, the scheme will also include farmers producing soybeans, groundnut, sesame, pigeon pea, arhar, moong dal, urad dal, kulthi, ramatil, kodo, kutki in the Kharif season. An announcement has been made to include the Landless agricultural labourers in the ambit of this scheme too.

With the 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojna', our social and economic culture has found a new basis, which is not a statement but action-oriented. At a time of crisis, when various models of development have failed throughout the nation and the globe, this model of Chhattisgarh sets an example in front of the nation.

Whether it be through waving agricultural or irrigation loans within two hours of the new government formation, or farmers, labourers and forest friendly schemes, the state has left no stone unturned in the upliftment of the downtrodden, marginalized and the economically weaker sections of the state. There are smiles all over the faces of the farmers, who have witnessed a rebirth of their agricultural land.

The unemployment rate of the state amid the crisis was comparatively much lower than other states, due to the simultaneous implementation of the beneficial schemes which had directly benefited the farmers, villagers and forest dwellers. At present, the state has an unemployment rate of just 2% and ranks second lowest in terms of unemployment after Assam.

Another such unique scheme is the "Godhan Nyay Yojana" which was launched on 20th July 2020 on Hareli festival under the Suraji Village Scheme. It emphasizes on the promotion of organic farming and the creation of new employment opportunities at rural and urban levels. Within this scheme,

Cow Dung is being purchased from villagers and cow dung collectors, presently from 5454 Gauthans at the cost of 2 Rs per kg.

Vermicompost and Organic fertilizers are being prepared by the women self-help groups from the purchased cow dung and the Vermi Compost is sold at the rate of Rs 8 per kg to the government departments and local farmers. The Vermi Compost is launched by the title of the 'Gaudhan Vermi Compost'.

Payment of 39 crores Rs has been made for the cow dung collectors and sellers. 1,84,899 registered and 88,810 cattlemen have been benefitted directly from the scheme. There has been an unprecedented increase in the employment and additional income opportunities in the villages by the commencement of these two schemes.

Concerning the rights of the forest dwellers, Tendu Patta collection remuneration rate has been increased to Rs 4000 per standard bag, which has drastically increased the income of forest dwellers. About 13 lakh families are profiting from this. Similarly, the number of minor forests produce purchased on support price has been increased from 07 to 31 now. Additionally, Chhattisgarh has emerged as the leading state in terms of recognition of forest rights, with the distribution of more than 4 lakh 41 thousand individual and more than 46 thousand community forest rights papers in the state.

Chhattisgarh is constantly leading towards a path of sustainable development with its visionary schemes, good governance, great administration and active participation of citizens. The rural and urban disparities, existing in the state since a long period, have started vanishing now. A new Chhattisgarh is being carved out, with its strong roots clutching the ground of its myriad culture, heritage and diversity and the fresh flowers of rural development blooming and unraveling it's aroma all around, with a bounty full of sweet fruits of the overall development and achievements of the state. This is the Chhattisgarh of our dreams. This is the Nava Chhattisgarh, that people aimed for.