Raipur, October 28: Adding a new star in the list of major achievements, Chhattisgarh has achieved yet another major success in the field of the revival of river drains and water conservation with its ambitious Narva Development Project. The Narva Scheme is being implemented speedily under the guidance of the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. The Central Government will honour the Chief Minister's Narva Project with an award. The constant renovation and groundwater augmentation projects being conducted under the Narva program, within the past two years, have finally born the fruitful results for their constant and tiring efforts.

In terms of districts throughout the nation, Bilaspur stood first at the national level in the East under the revival of river category, and Surajpur district secured the first position in the East Under the Water Conservation category,

and therefore the districts have been selected to be honoured by the National Water Award by the Central Government, in November. The National Water Award for the year 2019 will be distributed to both the districts for the conservation, promotion and revival of water sources by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, of the Central Government. Centre Gives Nod for Construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Synthetic Athletic Track in Chhattisgarh, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel.

With the formation of the new government in the state, Chief Minister, Mr Bhupesh Baghel has strengthened the pillars of the rural economy: "Narva, Garva, Ghuruva and Bari". The rural economy of the state had a rebirth of its own, with such grounded schemes which lead to their revival and growth in the emerging economy.

The Narva Development program which forms an essential component of the Suraji Village scheme of the Chhattisgarh Government has been successful in the conservation and promotion of a large number of rivers and drains, throughout the districts of the state. The scheme has resulted in ensuring the availability of drinking water, development of irrigation resources, recharging groundwater, which is further instilling a new life into the rural economy.

Within the Narva program, 47 structures were constructed in various rivers and drains in the Bilaspur district and 17.508 million cubic meters of waterlogging capacity was established, and water up to 152 km length was ensured in rivers and drains. Additionally, 49 small reservoir schemes are under construction in the district which will thereby establish 48.53 million cubic meters of waterlogging capacity. Therefore, water will be filled in 181 km long rivers and drains.

The total length of 13 main rivers and drains and local drains flowing in Bilaspur district is 2352.56 km. Concerning this, the Water Resources Department has constructed one large, one medium and 165 small reservoirs and 117 aniket. The Department has revived a total of 1146.90 km of river drains. 284 structures have been built in these river-channels, out of which 13 in Kharang river, 5 in Shivnath, 13 in Lilagar, 17 in Arpa, 12 in Sone river, 8 in Maniyari river, 12 in Ghulagha nala, 5 in Gokne nala. , 3 in Tungan Nala, 3 in Narmada Nala, 3 in Champi Nala, 4 in Alan Nala, 5 in Jevas Nala and 181 small reservoirs and anicuts have been constructed in the local drains.

Additionally, the Dabri Mahabhiyan program was initiated in the Surajpur district to conserve and raise the level of groundwater, under which structures like Gabion, Loose Boulder Check Dams, Brush Wood Check dams were built to revive the beneficiary-oriented Dubri, the well-known small drains in addition to the well. About 7 thousand Dabri and 4200 wells have been built in the last two years under the Dabri Mahabhiyan.

Within this, about 18 thousand acres of land was irrigated and farmers have started taking crops twice a year. Apart from this, the work of reviving small and large drains has been started, since the past two years. Structures like 29 ardan dams, 55 gabions, 57 stop dams, 10 underground dikes, 4500 lbcd structures and 10 thousand contour trenches and 30 g all haul plugs were constructed, which has resulted in the development of irrigation potential for approximately 12 thousand hectares of land and groundwater level has increased at a rapid pace.