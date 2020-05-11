Chlorine Gas Leak Reported at Paper Mill in Telangana's Asifabad District, One Worker Hospitalised

Gas Leak | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

Asifabad, May 11: Days after styrene gas leak in Vizag, a similar incident was reported from Telangana’s paper mill on Monday. The Sirpur Papers Mill, where chlorine gas leakage took place, is located in Asifabad district of Telangana. At the time of the incident, 20 workers were reportedly present in the mill. One worker who complained of breathing issues after the gas leak. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

The worker has been admitted to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the chlorine gas leak was reported from one of the three cylinders at the factory.

On May 7, the gas leakage from LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam claimed the lives of 11 people. The incident took place at around 3:30 am on Thursday. After the gas leakage in Vizag, around 800 people were also rushed to various hospitals of the district. The Andhra government launched an investigation into the incident.

State CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the families of the deceased. The LG Polymers was re-opened for the first time on Thursday after the lockdown when the incident took place. On Saturday, two days after gas leakage from LG Polymers, people of Venkatapuram village staged a protest on Saturday with three dead bodies at the chemical plant. They were demanding justice from the administration.