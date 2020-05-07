Vizag Gas Leak: 8 Dead, 800 Rushed to Hospital After Poisonous Gas Leakage From LG Polymers Plant, Here's What We Know So Far

Vizag Gas Leak (Photo Credits: ANI)

Visakhapatnam, May 7: A tragic incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday where eight people died and several others were rushed to the hospital after accidental gas leakage from LG Polymers plant in Vizag. The neuro-toxic gas Styrene leaked from Korean company LG Polymers around 3 am on May 7 from the plant in R R Venkatapuram. The maximum impact of the gas leak was felt in about 1-1.5 km but the smell spread to about 2-2.5 km.

Fear and panic gripped the village after people complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties as the strong stench of the gas enveloped the entire area. The plant was shut since late March due to coronavirus lockdown. 8 Dead in Styrene Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry, PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With NDMA.

Urging the residents to stay indoors, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted early in the morning: "There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions." Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

Factory Was Supposed to Open on Thursday:

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the LG Polymers unit was supposed to reopen post-lockdown on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Police Statement:

Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang informed that the factory was following all protocols. However, an investigation is underway to find out why the tragic incident happened. Forensic teams have been sent to the spot.

Vizag Gas Leak is an Accident, Says Police:

#VizagGasLeak is an accident. They were strictly following all protocols. Investigation underway. Forensic teams are also being sent to the spot: Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang. pic.twitter.com/SCLTeRoWR4 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Death Toll:

Eight people have died and more than 800 people have been shifted to the hospital after they complained of breathlessness and vomiting due to the gas leakage.

PM Narendra Modi Tweet on Vizag Gas Tragedy:

In view of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials. He further took to Twitter and said that the situation is being closely monitored and prayed for everyone's wellbeing in Vishakhapatnam.

Amit Shah's statement:

Amit Shah tweeted: "The incident in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam."

President Ram Nath Kovind Offers Condolences:

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in the Vizag gas tragedy. Taking to Twitter, he said he is extremely sad by the news of the gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. President Kovind further prayed for the recovery of the injured and the safety of others.