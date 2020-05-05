CISF Personnel Donate One-Day Salary to PM CARES Fund For Battle Against COVID-19

CISF director giving cheque to HM Amit Shah. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, May 5: Amid the nationwide spread of coronavirus, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday voluntarily donated their one day’s salary to PM Cares Fund. Representing the CISF side, Director General Rajesh Ranjan handed over a cheque of Rs 16,23,82,357 to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

According to the latest development, the CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan reached the office of Union Home Minister to give him a cheque of Rs 16,23,82,357 as a donation to PM Cares Fund. Earlier, the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force as well as employees of the defence ministry have decided to donate one day's salary totaling around Rs 500 crore to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Indian Armed Forces, Defence Ministry Employees to Donate One Day's Salary to PM CARES Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's CISF director giving cheque to HM Amit Shah:

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel voluntarily donated their one day’s salary to PM Cares Fund. Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF handed over a cheque of Rs.16,23,82,357 to Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iPxfGdFK52 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Also, a week ago employees of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to contribute one or more days' salary to the PM CARES Fund. The total amount deposited and donated by the RBI employees has mounted to Rs 7.30 crore, which is now being remitted to the PM CARES Fund.