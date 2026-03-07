Mumbai, March 7: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to conclude the online application process for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, Sunday, March 8. Prospective candidates looking to secure one of the coveted clerical-cadre positions in the country's central bank have until midnight to complete their registration and fee payment via the official website at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies across various regional offices of the bank, attracting thousands of graduates from across the country.

Eligibility and Vacancy Overview of RBI Assistant 2026

The 2026 recruitment cycle is open to candidates who hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Applicants must also fall within the age bracket of 20 to 28 years, though age relaxations apply for reserved categories as per government norms. NEET UG 2026 Registration To End on March 8: Visit neet.nta.nic To Apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Exam As NTA To Close Registration Window Tomorrow.

Successful candidates will be responsible for maintaining records, federal accounting, and various clerical duties within the RBI's regional jurisdictions. The selection process remains highly competitive, consisting of a preliminary examination followed by a main examination and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for RBI Assistant 2026

To avoid last-minute technical glitches due to high server traffic, the RBI has advised candidates to complete the process as early as possible. Follow these steps to register:

Visit the Official Website: Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in and navigate to the "Current Vacancies" section.

Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in and navigate to the "Current Vacancies" section. New Registration: Click on the link for "Recruitment for the post of Assistant - 2026" and select "Click here for New Registration."

Click on the link for "Recruitment for the post of Assistant - 2026" and select "Click here for New Registration." Enter Details: Fill in basic information, including name, contact details, and email ID to generate a provisional registration number and password.

Fill in basic information, including name, contact details, and email ID to generate a provisional registration number and password. Upload Documents: Attach scanned copies of your photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a hand-written declaration.

Attach scanned copies of your photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a hand-written declaration. Payment of Fees: Pay the application fee through the integrated online payment gateway using credit/debit cards or net banking.

Pay the application fee through the integrated online payment gateway using credit/debit cards or net banking. Final Submission: Review all entries and click "Submit". It is recommended to download and print the application form for future reference. Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Released; Here’s How To Download.

Important Dates for RBI Assistant 2026

Following the closure of the registration window on March 8, the RBI is expected to release the admit cards for the Preliminary Examination in the coming weeks. While the exact exam dates are subject to official confirmation, the prelims are tentatively scheduled for late March or early April 2026. Candidates are reminded that the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) is mandatory. Even if a candidate clears the written exams, they must demonstrate proficiency in the local language of the state to which they are applying to be considered for final selection.

