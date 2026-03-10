Noida, March 10: A fresh legal complaint has been filed against IPL cricketer and Reserve Bank of India officer Amit Mishra in a Kanpur court, with his wife Garima Tiwari accusing him and his family of dowry harassment, physical assault and abetment to suicide. The complaint, filed on March 9, 2026, marks the third legal action initiated by Tiwari against Mishra since 2025.

According to court filings, the 35-year-old model approached the court after alleging that local police failed to register an FIR despite repeated complaints. Her lawyer, Karim Ahmad Siddiqui, said the case was submitted before an Additional Civil Judge and is expected to be taken up for a preliminary hearing soon. Amit Mishra and Wife Garima Heading for Divorce? Indian Cricketer Lashes Out at Media for Using His Image in 'Unrelated Stories' of Domestic Violence, Threatens to Take Legal Action.

In the complaint, Tiwari claimed that she met Mishra on Instagram in 2019 and the two married in April 2021. She alleged that harassment began soon after the wedding, with demands for a Honda City car and INR 10 lakh in cash. The complaint states that the situation escalated into repeated abuse and financial control.

Tiwari alleged in her statement that Mishra “frequently assaulted and verbally abused her while intoxicated.” She further claimed that he took away earnings from her modeling assignments and subjected her to continuous mental harassment. According to the complaint, she was “occasionally kept without food and repeatedly threatened with divorce,” which allegedly pushed her into severe depression. Which Amit Mishra Is Heading for Divorce? Know All About IPL and UP Cricketer Accused of Domestic Violence.

The model also alleged that the ongoing harassment drove her to attempt suicide by consuming phenyl, after which she was hospitalized. The complaint further names several members of Mishra’s family, including his parents, brother and sisters, accusing them of being complicit in the alleged harassment and dowry demands.

Tiwari stated that the pressure from the alleged abuse forced her to quit her modeling career. The case adds to two earlier legal filings from April 2025, when she filed a domestic violence complaint and a maintenance petition seeking INR 50,000 per month along with compensation of INR 1 crore.

Amit Mishra, who currently works as an officer with the Reserve Bank of India while also earlier being associated with IPL cricket, has not yet issued a public statement regarding the latest allegations. The court is expected to review the complaint and decide on further legal proceedings in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

