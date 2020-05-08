Consider Home Delivery of Liquor to Maintain Social Distancing: Supreme Court to States

Supreme Court of India. File Image. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 8: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed off a petition seeking clarity on the sale of liquor and to ensure social distancing as it is being sold at liquor shops. Justice Ashok Bhushan said even asked the states to consider indirect sale or home delivery of liquor while maintaining social distancing norms and standards.

After hearing the petition, Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading the bench said, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "We will not pass any order but the states should consider indirect sale/home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing norms and standards." Delhi Government Launches E-Token System for Sale of liquor To Maintain Social Distancing At Alcohol Shops Amid COVID-19.

Here's what Supreme Court said:

Earlier, the Delhi Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital amid the novel coronavirus lockdown. This decision has been taken in view of heavy crowding at alcohol or wine shops so that social distancing norms can be maintained. Those who want to get e-token can visit www.qtoken.in.

Also on Thursday, a plea was filed in Delhi High Court seeking regulations to Delhi government to start the online sale and home delivery of liquor or introduce a token system. The petition sought directions to the Delhi government to take necessary steps in the wake of coronavirus to control the massive crowd outside alcohol shops.