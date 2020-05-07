Delhi Government Launches E-Token System for Sale of liquor To Maintain Social Distancing At Alcohol Shops Amid COVID-19

Alcohol | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Delhi, May 7: The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital amid the novel coronavirus lockdown. This decision has been taken in view of heavy crowding at alcohol or wine shops so that social distancing norms can be maintained. Those who want to get e-token can visit www.qtoken.in. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen as Booze Lovers Throng Stores Amid Lockdown 3.0; See Pics And Videos.

According to the website, only 50 people per hour will be allowed to take the token. It also informed that only 160 shops are opened. According to reports, there would be different line for people with a token. This move will help maintain social distancing and save people's time. Liquor Prices Shoot Up in Delhi, Govt Levies 70% Tax as 'Special Corona Fees' on MRP to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi Government has launched an e-token system (demo token in pic) for the sale of liquor in the national capital. This decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. A web link has been issued for the same: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/rqgzQ5bfEg — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The Delhi government has also directed the departments in charge of government-owned liquor stores to take all steps to ensure social distancing amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Earlier today, a plea was filed in Delhi High Court seeking regulations to Delhi government to start the online sale and home delivery of liquor or introduce a token system. The petition sought directions to the Delhi government to take necessary steps in the wake of coronavirus to control the massive crowd outside alcohol shops.