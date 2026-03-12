Alappuzha, March 12: In a significant development ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former minister G. Sudhakaran announced on Thursday that he will contest as an independent candidate from the Ambalappuzha constituency. The decision follows months of public friction with the party leadership and a recent move by Sudhakaran to let his 63-year party membership lapse. While he maintains his commitment to Communist ideology, his entry as a rebel candidate poses a substantial challenge to the CPI(M) in its traditional stronghold.

Rift with Party Leadership

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Punnapra, the 78-year-old leader stated that he felt "marginalized and ridiculed" by the current state and district leadership. Sudhakaran specifically pointed to "personal attacks" and "lack of dignity" within the organizational structure as the primary reasons for his departure. Kerala Final Voter List 2026 Released: How to Check Your Name Online Before Assembly Elections.

"I have not abandoned Communist ideology, but I cannot continue with the current leadership that seeks to isolate me," Sudhakaran said. He emphasized that his campaign would focus on the "criminalization of politics" and corruption, rather than attacking the party’s foundational principles.

Political Implications in Alappuzha

Sudhakaran’s candidacy is expected to reshape the electoral landscape in Alappuzha district. He previously represented Ambalappuzha for three terms and served as a high-profile Public Works Department (PWD) minister, earning a reputation for transparency and infrastructure development. Kerala Elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Says Voters Can Carry Mobile Phones Till Polling Station Gate, EVMs to Display Colour Photos of Candidates.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, has already indicated its willingness to support his independent bid. Sources within the Congress suggest that the party may refrain from fielding its own candidate in Ambalappuzha to consolidate votes against the CPI(M).

CPI(M) Response

The CPI(M) leadership has reacted sharply to the announcement. Party state secretary M. V. Govindan previously downplayed the veteran’s grievances, while Alappuzha district leaders described the move as a "betrayal" of the organization that nurtured his six-decade career.

Minister Saji Cherian stated that while any individual has the right to contest, Sudhakaran's exit would not impact the party's organizational strength. However, political analysts suggest that Sudhakaran’s influence among the Ezhava community and his clean public image could peel away crucial votes from the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Background of the Dispute

The tension between Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) intensified after the 2021 Assembly elections when he was denied a seat due to the party's two-term limit policy. He was later publicly censured for allegedly failing to campaign effectively for his successor.

Last week, the rift became irreversible when Sudhakaran announced via social media that he would not renew his party membership, effectively ending his official association with the CPI(M) since 1967.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).