Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 215

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 30: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra touched 215 with 12 new testing positive, health officials said here on Monday. They include five new cases in Pune, three in Mumbai, two in Nagpur, and one each in Kolhapur-Nashik.

The state has so far notched eight deaths, including two patients in their forties, a 40-year old woman from Mumbai, the youngest victim so far, and a 45-year old man from Buldhana, both with no previous history of foreign travel. Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 1071, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 30.

The current breakdown is -- Mumbai 88, Pune 42, Sangli 25, Thane 23, Nagpur 16, Ahmednagar 05, Yavatmal 04, Satara and Kolhapur 2 each, one each in Nashik, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Buldhana and Jalgaon, besides one from Gujarat.

Against these, 38 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged in the state so far, including from Mumbai, Pune, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Aurangabad.

As many as 17,151 persons are in 'home quarantine' across the state and 960 are in institutional quarantine.

All government hospitals in cities and districts are fully geared to handle the coronavirus crisis and isolation wards have been set up in all medical colleges in the state.